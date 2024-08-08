Former Qantas boss Alan Joyce’s reign ends with $10.2m cut in exit bonuses amid scandal

Qantas is cutting its former chief executive’s exit bonuses by A$9.3 million ($10.2m) after an external review found him responsible for measures alienating travellers, employees and shareholders in the Covid-19 era and beyond.

The decision marks a gloomy footnote to the 15-year reign of Alan Joyce at Australia’s dominant airline, who brought forward his retirement to last September under a cloud of lawsuits alleging unfair pandemic sackings and selling tickets to cancelled flights.

Qantas was one of Australia’s top brands for years even as Joyce leaned into controversy.

In 2011, he grounded its entire fleet over a union dispute, but the sacking of 1700 groundstaff in 2020 while collecting Covid stimulus payments, followed by a surge of flight cancellations and lost luggage once Covid border restrictions lifted, prompted analysts to warn the cost of repairing the airline’s reputation may hurt profit.

Joyce’s final compensation totalled A$21.4m ($23.5m) including bonuses, but the company said at the time it reserved the right to withhold some, pending an external review of how the airline, which sells nearly two-thirds of Australian domestic fares, was run.