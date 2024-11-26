Former Port of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson found guilty after stevedore’s death

“I want to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Kalati’s family, loved ones, and colleagues,” Hewlett said.

“The law Mr Gibson was prosecuted under was introduced following the Pike River tragedy to ensure officers of large companies take responsibility for the health and safety of their workers. We hope this result provides useful case law and clarification around the obligations, and helps prevent future tragedies.”

Kalati was killed in August 2020 when a container fell down and crushed him in an accident while loading containers on the MV Constantinos P ship berthed at the port.

He’d been working at the port since April that year.

Port of Auckland (POAL) was also charged and sentenced in late 2023 to a fine of $561,000.

At his trial in May, Gibson spoke of his love for the port, his honour to have led the organisation and what he described as his unwavering commitment to keeping people safe.

He faced two charges and was found guilty of failing to comply with his duty to exercise due diligence to ensure POAL complied with its duties under health and safety legislation.

A less serious alternative charge was dismissed.

Judge Bonnar’s decision comes just a few days ahead of a major safety event at the port.

This Friday, several Cabinet ministers are expected to attend the launch of the new approved code of practice for loading and unloading cargo at all commercial ports.

