Ex-National Party candidate Jake Bezzant. Photo / Supplied

Former National Party candidate Jake Bezzant and his New Zealand business partners are being sued by a US investor over an alleged fraudulent scheme to solicit a US$50,000 ($86,000) investment in a company represented as an EV charging business.

Georgia resident John Stapleton on Wednesday (NZ time) filed a civil action for securities fraud and related claims against New Zealand company Invisible Urban Charging and Bezzant among others.

Invisible Urban Charging, co-founded by Bezzant in 2019, is an electric vehicle charging service providing high volumes of EV chargers to customer sites for a flat monthly fee.