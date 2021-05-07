Former Air NZ CFO Jeff McDowall joins MediaWorks

Jeff McDowall was one of the top executives at Air New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

MediaWorks has recruited another top Air New Zealand executive.

The media company, which owns radio and outdoor assets, has appointed Jeff McDowall as its chief operating officer.

The former Air New Zealand chief financial officer will be responsible for MediaWorks' outdoor operations as well as finance, property, procurement and strategy functions.

McDowall spent more than two decades at Air New Zealand. It was announced in October last year he would leave the airline in mid-2021.

Before joining the airline in 2000, he held roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers in New Zealand, Singapore and the US and also spent time with Mobil Oil in New Zealand and London.

MediaWorks has attracted a range of former Air New Zealand staff, including current chief executive Cam Wallace, commercial director Liz Fraser and head of communications Anna Cross.

Wallace, who worked alongside McDowall for many years, said his new chief operating officer's track record would prove invaluable to MediaWorks.

"Jeff is a well-respected business leader and I'm delighted to have him onboard as we look to seize opportunities and drive great results," Wallace said.

McDowall will join MediaWorks on Monday, May 10.

Other recent appointments at MediaWorks include general counsel Rachel Callaghan as well as Louise Bond and Nagaja Sanatkumar as independent directors on the board.