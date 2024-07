CDK said on Tuesday it was running ahead of schedule for bringing the dealer management system back online. Photo / Keith Lance, Getty Images

Ford on Wednesday joined Detroit peer General Motors in reporting slower sales growth for the second quarter as the US auto industry reels from a cyberattack that impaired a key software system used across dealerships.

The outage at CDK in late June, a crucial selling period, took down its dealer management system at more than 15,000 retail locations, becoming the latest roadblock for US automakers recovering from supply-driven challenges.

High borrowing costs and economic uncertainty have also dashed hopes of a post-pandemic boom in vehicle demand driven by more people returning to offices.

Ford’s quarterly sales rose about 1% to 536,050 vehicles, compared with a 10% jump in 2023.

Toyota Motor’s local unit and Honda also posted slower sales growth for the second quarter.