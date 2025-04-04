Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Time for NZ to take charge in trade leadership - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said tariffs are not the way to go. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said tariffs are not the way to go. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand has been hit with a 10% tariff from the United States
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said tariffs are not the way to go, and US consumers will face higher prices for Kiwi goods
  • New Zealand will not retaliate with reciprocal tariffs

OPINION

Our political leaders are not going to go full throttle against United States President Donald Trump.

That would be vainglorious and could result in an own goal served up by the mercurial politician.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But this country has “agency,” and it would be absurd to stand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy