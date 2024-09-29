Fonterra wants big capital return to shareholders if consumer products business sold

Fonterra intends to make a “significant” capital return to shareholders if it sells its consumer products business, the dairy heavyweight says.
Fonterra’s $3 billion-plus earning consumer products businesses include its integrated New Zealand-Australia business Fonterra Oceania, home to brands such as Anchor, Mainland, Kāpiti, Anlene, Anmum, Fernleaf, Western Star, and Perfect Italiano.
The company will need a shareholder vote of approval for any sale.
In a market announcement on Monday outlining a revised business strategy, New Zealand’s biggest business said it would deepen its focus on its high-performing ingredients and foodservice businesses.
This followed a strategic review this year that confirmed the farmer-owned co-operative’s strengths as a business-to-business dairy nutrition provider and resulted in the decision to explore divestment options for its $3b-plus consumer businesses.