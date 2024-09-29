Fonterra wants big capital return to shareholders if consumer products business sold

Chairman Peter McBride says the revised strategy creates a pathway to greater value creation, allowing the co-op to announce enhanced financial targets and policy settings.

“The co-op exists to provide stability and manage risk on farmers’ behalf, while maximising the returns to farmers from their milk and the capital they have invested in Fonterra.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell and chairman Peter McBride at last week's FY24 financial results briefing.

“Through implementation of our strategy, we can grow returns to our owners while continuing to invest in the co-op, maintaining the financial discipline and strong balance sheet we’ve worked hard to build over recent years.

“We have increased our target average return on capital to 10-12%, up from 9-10%, and announced a new dividend policy of 60-80% of earnings, up from 40-60%. At all times, we remain committed to maintaining the maximum sustainable farmgate milk price.”

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said Fonterra was in a strong position, delivering results well above its five-year average, which puts it in a position to think about the next evolution of its strategic delivery.

“The foundations of our strategy – our focus on New Zealand milk, sustainability, and dairy innovation and science – remain unchanged. What’s changed is how we play to these strengths.

“Following our recent strategic review, we are clear on the parts of the business that create the most value today and where there is further headroom for growth. These are our innovative Ingredients and Foodservice businesses, supported by efficient and flexible operations.

“By streamlining the co-op to focus on these areas, we can grow greater value for farmer shareholders and unit holders, even if we divest our consumer businesses.”