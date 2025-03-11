Advertisement
Fonterra reshuffles top management before sale

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Teh-han Chow will lead Fonterra’s global foodservice business as president. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra has reshuffled its top management as it prepares to divest its consumer business.

The co-op said it was changing its management team roles for those responsible for driving end-to-end value through Fonterra’s global foodservice and ingredients businesses.

Richard Allen will lead Fonterra’s global ingredients business as president of global ingredients, with his remit expanding to include the co-op’s ingredients businesses in Greater China and Middle East/Africa.

Allen had been leading Fonterra’s ingredients business across markets including North America, North Asia, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Teh-han Chow will lead Fonterra’s global foodservice business as president for global foodservice with his remit expanding to include the co-op’s foodservice businesses in Southeast Asia, Middle East Africa and other markets.

Chow will continue as the CEO for Greater China.

“This is an exciting time for the co-op as we shift to the front foot and drive greater value creation through our high-performing foodservice and ingredients businesses,” chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

“Enabling our teams to have a clear end-to-end view of our channels will strengthen their ability and focus to deliver end-to-end value to our farmer shareholders.

“Both Richard and Teh-han have extensive knowledge across these channels, and I know they are well placed to lead these teams to help the co-op deliver our strategic goals.”

On Monday, the dairy giant increased its 2025 full-year earnings guidance from 40-60 cents per share to 55-75 cents per share, just as its “roadshow” for the potential sale of its consumer business got under way.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.

