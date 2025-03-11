Fonterra reshuffles top management before sale

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Teh-han Chow will lead Fonterra’s global foodservice business as president. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra has reshuffled its top management as it prepares to divest its consumer business.

The co-op said it was changing its management team roles for those responsible for driving end-to-end value through Fonterra’s global foodservice and ingredients businesses.

Richard Allen will lead Fonterra’s global ingredients business as president of global ingredients, with his remit expanding to include the co-op’s ingredients businesses in Greater China and Middle East/Africa.

Allen had been leading Fonterra’s ingredients business across markets including North America, North Asia, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Teh-han Chow will lead Fonterra’s global foodservice business as president for global foodservice with his remit expanding to include the co-op’s foodservice businesses in Southeast Asia, Middle East Africa and other markets.