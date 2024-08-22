Fletcher will fight regulator over Gib rebates

Winstone said it discontinued the use of the rebates in question back in 2022 - but is still likely to get taken to court. Photo / Getty Images

Fletcher Building says it will fight legal proceedings brought by the Commerce Commission over rebate structures by its unit, which makes GIib.

The listed construction materials firm said today that the regulator accuses its Winstone Wallboards unit of breaching the Commerce Act and will file proceedings by the end of October.

Winstone said it discontinued the use of the rebates in 2022.

In the same year, the company faced scrutiny after Gib shortages pushed up the construction price.

Fletcher said the commission is wrong because, during the building products market study, the regulator found that such structures did not reduce competition.