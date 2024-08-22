Fletcher will fight regulator over Gib rebates

“As the commission concluded in 2014, we are confident, regardless of the presence of rebates, that our customers choose Winstone Wallboards’ products because of their quality and range, along with the service we provide.”
The dual-listed building giant announced its 2024 financial year results on Wednesday. It recorded a $227 million net loss, down from an after-tax profit of $235m in 2023.
The building products unit, which Winstone Wallboards falls under, posted a revenue decline from $1.4bn to $1.3bn.
That unit’s earnings before interest and tax fell 34% from $215m to $143m.
However, the company said Winstone and Laminex had made market share gains.
The company also said on Friday that it was aware of media reports that Western Australian builder BGC would file a claim against it over its Iplex pipes division, but it has not received the claim yet.
Fletcher also faces a class action from homeowners over the same leaky-pipe issue.
Earlier in the week, the firm appointed a new chief executive, Andrew Reding, but is yet to appoint a chair.
-BusinessDesk