Fletcher Building has sold Australian plumbing supplies and distribution business Tradelink for A$170 million (NZ$186m) and says it will use that to repay debt.
The company announced today it had struck an agreement to sell the business to Metal Manufactures. That is a subsidiary of United States-based Blackfriars Corporation.
Fletcher will get A$160m cash payable on the settlement at the end of next month.
“There are no regulatory or other conditions to be satisfied to complete the transaction. The remaining A$10m will be a deferred cash payment based on achieving separation milestones.
“Separation is expected to take up to two years and be completed by September 2026,” the company said.