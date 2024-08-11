Fletcher Building has sold its Australian plumbing and distribution business. Photo / Natalie Slade

Fletcher Building has sold Australian plumbing supplies and distribution business Tradelink for A$170 million (NZ$186m) and says it will use that to repay debt.

The company announced today it had struck an agreement to sell the business to Metal Manufactures. That is a subsidiary of United States-based Blackfriars Corporation.

Fletcher will get A$160m cash payable on the settlement at the end of next month.

“There are no regulatory or other conditions to be satisfied to complete the transaction. The remaining A$10m will be a deferred cash payment based on achieving separation milestones.

“Separation is expected to take up to two years and be completed by September 2026,” the company said.