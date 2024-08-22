Advertisement
Business

Fletcher Building reveals ex-CEO Ross Taylor’s final pay, Synlait deals questioned - Stock Takes

Tamsyn Parker
By
Business Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Ross Taylor went on gardening leave on March 28 as he left Fletcher Building. Photo / Greg Bowker

  • Fletcher Building announced this week that Acting Group CEO Nick Traber was returning to Switzerland and it had appointed Andrew Reding as its new chief executive.
  • Former chief executive Ross Taylor went on gardening leave on March 28.
  • In FY23 Taylor received between $6.67m and $6.68m.

ANALYSIS

Former Fletcher Building Group chief executive Ross Taylor officially finished up with the company this week but its annual report shows he left the company with no severance pay and

