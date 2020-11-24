Fletcher Building forecasts first-half earnings to be pushed up nearly $100m

Fletcher chief executive Ross Taylor. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Fletcher Building expects to do far better this year than last year and make $305 million to $320m operating earnings in the first six months of the current financial year to December, chief executive Ross Taylor says.

That would be nearly $100m ahead of the previous half-year, the company says.

Fletcher released speeches ahead of today's annual shareholder meeting outlining how well it had done lately.

"Guidance for 1H21 EBIT before significant items which is expected to be in the range of $305m to $320m. In 1H20, EBIT before significant items was $219m," the statement said.

Taylor said the latest half-year result "compares favourably to the $219m we made in the first half of last year. We will also continue to keep a tighter rein on capex through this year, and as such, we continue to expect the full-year capex to be around $200m," he said.

The earnings are forecast for the period from July 1 through to December 31.

Taylor said sales volumes for the first half-year remained "very resilient and continue in line with the strong trading we have seen so far through full-year 2021. The second half remains less certain but from what we can tell from our present quote activity, and order books, we expect a reasonable start."

The company's year finishes on June 30, 2021.

Bruce Hassall, chairman, said 2020 had been a tough year. Two weeks ago, the company had given a trading update until the end of October.

"We are very pleased to see that strong trading performance as evidence of the success of the strategy being delivered," Hassall said.

"We are financially sound with a strong balance sheet, good cash flows and liquidity. The strength and resilience this gives our business has never been more important than in today's uncertain environment, he said.

The board also expects to resume paying dividends in this 2021 financial year.

"Shareholders will recall that earlier this year, in response to Covid-19, we moved proactively to agree covenant relief with our lenders, which ensured that we had additional protection for our funding lines until the end of 2021. Part of this agreement was that if we paid a dividend during that period then our additional protection would come to an end," he said.

But an interim dividend was unlikely, he said, and instead, it could be a year-end dividend.