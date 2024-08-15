Infratil owns about half of the Australian business CDC data centres, which has two sites in Auckland.

The stake is now valued at close to $5b - more than 10 times the $400 million Infratil first invested in the business in 2016.

Infratil just raised $1.1b on the New Zealand Stock Exchange to help fund CDC’s expansion in Australia and New Zealand.

“There’s a lot of growth in places, mostly like this, that we felt it was prudent at that time to get the funding sorted for now,” Boyes said.

“And every day we’ve had it done, we feel better that we’ve got it done, because the world is a volatile place and who knows what the balance of this year will bring.”

CDC’s centres were geared up for the artificial intelligence boom and the supercomputers that would power it, with a water-fuelled cooling system allowing for complete temperature controlled facilities.

“Right now, the biggest workloads are for the world’s biggest technology companies, and a lot of their focus at the moment is on deploying the artificial intelligence infrastructure globally where they need it, how they think it will be needed.

“It’s not tomorrow, really, we’re all using bits and pieces now, but these businesses have to think four, five, six, seven, eight, nine years ahead, right, and so they are provisioning now.”

