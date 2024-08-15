Accessing a major data centre in New Zealand requires pre-approved security clearance and an executive escort around the heavily secured site, as Markets with Madison found out when filming Infratil’s $10 billion data centre business.
This is the first time anyone has been allowed to take cameras inside a major centre that stores sensitive online information and technology equipment for governments and businesses.
“If you want to do anything in the modern economy, it almost has to come through this facility,” Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes told Markets with Madison at the Auckland data centre.
“And every day we’ve had it done, we feel better that we’ve got it done, because the world is a volatile place and who knows what the balance of this year will bring.”
CDC’s centres were geared up for the artificial intelligence boom and the supercomputers that would power it, with a water-fuelled cooling system allowing for complete temperature controlled facilities.
“Right now, the biggest workloads are for the world’s biggest technology companies, and a lot of their focus at the moment is on deploying the artificial intelligence infrastructure globally where they need it, how they think it will be needed.
“It’s not tomorrow, really, we’re all using bits and pieces now, but these businesses have to think four, five, six, seven, eight, nine years ahead, right, and so they are provisioning now.”
Go inside a New Zealand data centre and Infratil’s major artificial intelligence play, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.
