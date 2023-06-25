Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Inside $16.5m Auckland penthouse at The CAB, level 18, Aotea Square

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Developer John Love of Love and Co. talks to the Herald about NZ's biggest office-to-apartment conversion - luxury units hit the market. Video / Alex Burton

An eighteenth-floor Auckland CBD penthouse, more than twice the size of most Kiwi homes, is being marketed for $16.5 million.

Developer John Love of Love & Co is offering the 550sq m top floor of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business