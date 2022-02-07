Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fiji's door is open but not certain how many Kiwis will return

4 minutes to read
Tourists to Fiji are staying longer than they did before the pandemic. Photo / Supplied

Tourists to Fiji are staying longer than they did before the pandemic. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Fiji is ready to welcome Kiwis back in March but the home isolation requirement means it's unclear how strong demand will be.

Before the pandemic, more than 200,000 New Zealanders went there a year and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.