Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fiji Airways on plans for New Zealand and the campaign that cut the cost of Kiwi holidays

3 minutes to read
Fiji Airways has a fleet of 20 aircraft and flies to Australia, Australia and the US. Photo / Supplied.

Fiji Airways has a fleet of 20 aircraft and flies to Australia, Australia and the US. Photo / Supplied.

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Fiji Airways is about to push down the throttle on its New Zealand recovery to cater for a bounce back in tourists, many attracted by a campaign to cut the cost of holidays in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.