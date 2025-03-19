When the Herald called James Pascoe Group this morning, a spokeswoman said the company had released a media statement, but declined to forward it. Asked if the group had anyone who could answer questions about the IT issues, she said no comment. Asked if the group had a communications manager, she said “no comment”. The group’s head of IT and brand manager did not respond to messages.

Two Farmers Card users spoken to by the Herald said they had not had any communication about the breach incident.

One, who attempted to shop at Farmers’ Albany store on Saturday, said staff were stationed by the door, informing customers that electronic payment systems were down. They did not know why.

The other had emailed a query via the Farmers Club website, asking if any of her personal details or credit card information had been compromised. The immediate response was an auto-acknowledgement.

None of the companies in the James Pascoe Group - owned by rich listers Anne and David Norman - appeared to have any information about the cyber attack on their websites.

In statement to BusinessDesk at 5.30pm yesterday, James Pascoe Group said:

“Over the weekend, the James Pascoe Group experienced a cyberattack. Our security systems detected the attack quickly, minimising any potential damage. This affected our store telephone lines, customer service contact email and other IT systems. We are investigating further but most of the systems have been restored. We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this disruption.”

The OPC’s guidelines say: “Under the Privacy Act 2020, if your organisation or business has a privacy breach that either has caused or is likely to cause anyone serious harm, you must notify the Privacy Commissioner and any affected people as soon as you are practically able.”

