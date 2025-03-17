James Pascoe is behind retailers like Whitcoulls, Farmers, Pascoes The Jewellers and Stewart Dawsons. Photo / NZME

James Pascoe stores have experienced a spate of concurrent issues with their IT systems, leading to at least one temporary store closure.

BusinessDesk understands the issues have also led to some stores only taking cash, while more have become uncontactable by telephone, and customers have been unable to redeem vouchers.

James Pascoe is behind retailers like Whitcoulls, Farmers, Pascoes The Jewellers and Stewart Dawsons.

BusinessDesk could not confirm how widespread or consequential the issues were. Several efforts to contact James Pascoe companies were met with no comment.

