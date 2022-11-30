Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fair Pay Agreements: Hospitality workers to make first application to start negotiations

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
2 mins to read
Hospitality workers to apply to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. Photo / Getty Images

Hospitality workers to apply to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. Photo / Getty Images

Hospitality workers are expected to be the first group to apply to start negotiating a Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) with their employers.

Unite Union plans to submit paperwork with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business