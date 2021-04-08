Facebook, Instagram suffering global outage

There has been a widespread outage of Facebook services. Photo / AP

Facebook's services dropped for the second time in three weeks.

Down Detector, a service that keeps track of website performance, recorded a major spike in reports of an interruption to Facebook services this morning.

Facebook-owned Instagram was also down.

The outages appear to be affecting both services on a global scale - but only their websites, not their apps.

Facebook also experienced technical difficulties at the end of last month.

Those issues were, however, restricted to the photo-sharing app Instagram.

The latest outage had a much wider impact, affecting Facebook, Instagram, ad services and a number of other properties within the Facebook group.

Given the expense involved, Facebook usually moves to rectify these issues rapidly.

The platform's performance remains intermittent, with many still reporting issues globally.

On April 4, data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was found available on a website for hackers.

Check if your details were spilled by using the Herald's free tool here.

Facebook has been asked for comment.