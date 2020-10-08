Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Face mask price concerns: The most complained about retailers

5 minutes to read

Pharmacies are among retailers to have been subject of complaints to the Commerce Commission.

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

A pharmacy chain run by an NZX-listed firm has received more complaints than any other retailer in the country over the price of its face masks.

Documents released under the Official Information Act show 44

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.