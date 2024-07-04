Executive exodus: Where are all the CEOs?

It’s tough at the top of some of our largest listed companies, operating without permanently appointed leaders after boards cleared the decks.
Fletcher Building, Ryman Healthcare and The Warehouse Group were all being led by interim appointments after their former chief executives departed this year related to poor company performance.
The trio had some of the worst performing share prices on the New Zealand Stock Exchange in the year to date.
“There’s been more scrutiny from shareholders, which is fair I think, we do need to hold management to account,” Craigs Investment Partners senior research analyst Mohandeep Singh told Markets with Madison.
Singh said the recent changes at the top of a handful of companies likely reflected the economic cycle and the trouble some corporates found themselves in after taking on debt in the low-interest-rate era.
“Look at where the economy’s gone ... demand is down after a wave of euphoria.
“It’s been a tough place to be a CEO.
Boards had become more critical too, he said.
“You’re seeing those boards and those chair people put a bit more acid on their management teams to say, ‘Hey, we need to perform, otherwise we all feel the pinch’.”
An example of that was Ryman Healthcare’s executive chairman Dean Hamilton - who’d taken on the role of chief executive temporarily while its permanent search continued - and was also on the board of The Warehouse Group.
Last month he told Markets with Madison that the case of disappearing CEOs was interesting.
“I think [it’s caused by] a combination of boards being stronger ... And there’s also investor pressure as well, which is rightful,” Hamilton said in this interview.
Ultimately, Singh said it was positive to see changes happening across companies, and investors should feel optimistic about it.
