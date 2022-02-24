EcoZip founder Gavin Oliver with Richie McCaw. Photo / Kaelin Wade Photography

Rugby World Cup winner Richie McCaw gave a Waiheke tourism business a massive surprise this week when he arrived to hand-deliver an award.

Waiheke-based EcoZip Adventures is one 12 New Zealand tourism organisations to have been awarded a gold Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand award.

The gold award is reserved for businesses "who are enriching their operating environment through initiatives that support the sustainability of the business and their communities".

It's ultimately about living up to the 100% pure commitment Tourism New Zealand makes to visitors and the public.

In the past five years, EcoZip has committed more than $50,000 to the preservation and enhancement of its own native bush, and recently donated $8000 to fund the purchase of 1400 trees to be planted in seven wetland areas across Waiheke Island.

McCaw's visit to the business comes as part of his role as an ambassador for Tourism New Zealand.

"Given how tough the past two years have been for tourism businesses, I was keen to do something through my role as ambassador for Tourism New Zealand," he said.

"And so I zipped off to Waiheke Island, to make a surprise visit to the team at EcoZip, who last year were named as a Qualmark Gold standard winner, as one of 12 tourism businesses across the country. Hopefully it brightened their day."

During his time on Waiheke, he went ziplining and enjoyed a guided walk through native bush.

EcoZip founder Gavin Oliver admitted the impact of Covid had not been easy.

"Today we are a different business as a result of the impact of Covid, but with no lesser commitment to our people, our customers and our communities," Oliver said.

"For our team, who've demonstrated commitment, resilience and aroha, a Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience award is a beacon at the end of two years of uncertainty and having it presented in person to the team by a legend of Aotearoa, Richie McCaw … well, it doesn't get better than that."

All Blacks legend Richie McCaw. Photo / Kaelin Wade Photography

Oliver admitted to feeling despondent about the current border settings.

"The reality, of course, is that we're slipping behind the rest of the world," he said.

"No one is going to come to New Zealand, either for leisure or business purposes, if they have to spend seven days self-isolating before they're allowed to get out and about.

"Now is the time to be learning from our neighbours and trading partners and adopting border controls that will allow the tourism, hospitality and business events sectors to once again start delivering economic, commercial and cultural gains to Aotearoa."

McCaw's travels will see him deliver awards to 11 other businesses.

These include GCH Aviation, Carino Wildlife Tours, Nightsky Cottage, Kaitiaki Adventures, MDA Experiences, Owen River Lodge, Rotorua Canopy Tours, Skydive Franz Josef and Fox Glacier, Waiheke Dive and Snorkel, Wildwire Wanaka and Ziptrek Ecotours.

Plunging revenue

A new survey by Tourism Industry Aotearoa has shown that tourism businesses continue to struggle under tough trading conditions.

The 200 respondents expect their revenues will be down by 59.8 per cent on average for the period from February 1 to April 30 this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Ninety-five per cent of respondents classified the current operating environment as difficult, 66 per cent said it is extremely difficult.

"The survey results paint a clear picture of the challenges facing the tourism industry as

a result of the Red setting," TIA communications manager Ann-Marie Johnson said.

"Respondents were from every region in Aotearoa New Zealand and represented accommodation, transport, activities and attractions, as well as events, hospitality and tourism services."

The respondents welcomed the increased support from the Government, but they were concerned by ongoing restrictions.

When asked what else they would like the Government to do, 89 per cent of respondents

identified the removal of self-isolation requirements for international visitors as the top

priority.

This was closely followed (85 per cent) by speeding up the border reopening timeframes when Omicron is widespread in the community.

The industry cannot resume making its contribution to Aotearoa New Zealand's economy – up to $17.5 billion a year pre-Covid – until holidaymakers can come here without having to self-isolate," Johnson said.

"With Omicron endemic in New Zealand, the case for self-isolation essentially disappears.

As soon as we get past the spike of Omicron over the coming weeks, TIA will be calling

for self-isolation requirements to be removed so the industry can plan for a future where

other forms of Government support will not be needed."