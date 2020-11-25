Website of the Year

Business

Even in a Covid 19 pandemic, the US billionaires are winning

6 minutes to read

The United States has 650 billionaires with a combined wealth close to US$4 trillion (NZ$5.71 trillion). Photo / 123rf

New York Times
By: Farhad Manjoo

COMMENT

When I called up Chuck Collins on Tuesday afternoon, I found him glued to one of the grimmest new metrics documenting America's economic and social unravelling.

Collins is a scholar of inequality at the

