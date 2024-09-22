Kiwifruit exports set value record this year

The kiwifruit export season is typically from March to November.

Gold kiwifruit exports were $2.4b, up $457m or 24%, from the year ended August 2023. The increase was driven by an increase in quantity, up 23%.

Green kiwifruit exports were $737m, up $67m or 9.9% over the same period. The green fruit value increase was driven by an increase in price, up 9%.

Gold kiwifruit usually fetch a higher price than green varieties.

“Growers in New Zealand are increasingly planting gold - and now red - kiwifruit to capture greater export value in markets like China and Japan,” Ward said.

The top destination for gold kiwifruit is China, while the top destination for green kiwifruit is the EU.

New Zealand’s main exporter is marketing company Zespri, which is entitled by regulation to export all kiwifruit, except to Australia.

The Bay of Plenty-headquartered company is owned by past and present kiwifruit growers.