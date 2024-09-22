Exports and imports both down, trade deficit at $2.2 billion

Significant shifts in kiwifruit and aluminium exports influenced overseas trade last month. Photo / Michael Craig

Significant shifts in kiwifruit and aluminium exports influenced overseas trade last month. Photo / Michael Craig

Exports and imports both declined in August, compared to last year.

But the value of imports fell faster than exports, according to new data from Stats NZ.

Exports of fruit, wood pulp and waste paper, and machinery were all up last last month, compared to August 2023.

Stats NZ said kiwifruit exports rose $177 million or 58%.

Exports of meat were down 19% from a year earlier and aluminium was down 34% or $49m as the Tīwai Point aluminium smelter announced cuts to production, which it blamed on the energy crisis.