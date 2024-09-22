Advertisement
Exports and imports both down, trade deficit at $2.2 billion

Significant shifts in kiwifruit and aluminium exports influenced overseas trade last month. Photo / Michael Craig

Exports and imports both declined in August, compared to last year.

But the value of imports fell faster than exports, according to new data from Stats NZ.

Exports of fruit, wood pulp and waste paper, and machinery were all up last last month, compared to August 2023.

Stats NZ said kiwifruit exports rose $177 million or 58%.

Exports of meat were down 19% from a year earlier and aluminium was down 34% or $49m as the Tīwai Point aluminium smelter announced cuts to production, which it blamed on the energy crisis.

Stats NZ said sheep meat exports fell $64m (27%) to $170m and beef fell $51 million (15%) to $286m.

Imports of cars, car parts and related accessories were down 42% year-on-year. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Imports of aircraft and aircraft parts, food residues, ships and boats were up.

By far the biggest year-on-year decline for imports was with vehicles and related parts and accessories, down $478m or 42%.

Overall, goods exports fell by 0.1% to $5b.

The overall trade deficit was $2.2 billion.

Overall goods imports fell by 1% to $7.2b.

