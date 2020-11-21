Kiwi billionaire Nick Mowbray hosts party for the rich and famous at Coatesville mansion

Radio host Jay Reeve and his model partner Anna Reeve

Silver metallic body paint seems to be the fashion statement of choice as New Zealand celebrities and socialite types filter into billionaire Nick Mowbray's Toy Mansion annual dress up bash tonight.

The theme this year is 'Out of This World' and Kiwi TV actors, influencers have been taking to social media to show off their space get-ups.

The guest list ranged from media personalities Sam Wallace, Anna and Jay Reeve, Mark Dye, Laura McGoldrick and husband Black Cap Martin Guptill, boxer Joseph Parker, actress Grace Palmer to Max Key and Uber-rich-listers Harry Hart and Aussie partner Cartier Lee and Paula and Simon Herbert, freshly back from spending the season in Europe.

TVNZ's host of Heartbreak Island Mark James Dye and actress Kimberley Crossman have documented their elaborate outfits.

Anna Reeve

Video of the group travelling to the party in a limo attracted the smiles of other motorists.

Coast breakfast host Sam Wallace posted a Insta story of him and his partner driving to the party.

Sam Wallace on the way to the party

Mark James Dye and actress Kimberley Crossman

Taylor Sutherland, the partner of wacky sunglasses influencer William Wairua, has also posted a pic of her shiny skimpy out with the caption "I come in peace".

Nick Mowbray is one of the founders of Zuru toys.

Nick Mowbray's Toy Mansion in Coatesville

Radio host Jay Reeve and his model partner Anna Reeve have coloured themselves up as blue aliens.

"Loves a dress up and @thejayreeve for being a good sport," Anna Reeve posted

The dress up party is held in Mowbray's 12 bedroom Coatesville mansion, which was previously rented by Kim Dotcom.

Nick Mowbray's Toy Mansion in Coatesville

Jay Reeve

The 48,000-square-foot estate contains a hedge maze and an indoor lap pool.

Nick Mowbray's Toy Mansion in Coatesville

Earlier tonight Mowbray posted a pic of the house washed in purple lights before guests arrived.

Last year the theme of the Zuru dress up was the Burning Man Festival.

Mowbray co-owns Kiwi toy company Zuru with his siblings, which based in Hong Kong, sells hundreds of millions of dollars worth of toys each year.