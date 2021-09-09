Voyager 2021 media awards
Evan Cummack: From Paraparaumu scavenger to a $32m Silicon Valley raise backed by Arielle Zuckerberg

8 minutes to read
"I would get programming books from the Salvation Army without knowing that they were already massively out of date," Evan Cummack says.

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Kiwi ex-pat Evan Cummack was recently named chief executive of Fin - an early-stage Silicon Valley firm that has just raised US$20m ($32m) in a series led by Coatue, with Coatue partner Arielle Zuckerberg joining

