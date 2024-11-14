EU fines Meta $1.4 billion for ‘abusive practices’ on Facebook Marketplace

Photo / Dean Purcell

The European Commission fined Meta €798 million ($1.4b) Thursday over allegations that it unlawfully used its signature social media platform to power its classified-ads service, Facebook Marketplace.

The executive body of the 27-nation European Union found that Meta broke EU antitrust laws by closely linking Facebook with its classified-ads business, giving it a “distribution advantage which competitors cannot match.”

In addition, the European Commission accused the tech giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, of “imposing unfair trading conditions” on third parties that seek to advertise on its platforms, allowing it to channel data from those ads to boost Marketplace.

The EU said the conduct amounted to “abusive practices” that gave the company an unfair leg up.

Meta has been ordered to immediately halt its illegal conduct, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s antitrust chief, said in a statement.