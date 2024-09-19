ury set to deliberate Phillip Polkinghorne’s fate, fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon plus The Sims is coming to the big screen.

This year’s Entrust dividend has been sent to hundreds of thousands of Auckland households and businesses – but the total payment is down compared to 2023. Here’s why.

The payment from Entrust, the “majority shareholder of Vector”, is sent to eligible electricity account holders in the Entrust District of central, east and south Auckland.

Last year the Entrust dividend was $334 – but there was also an additional $30 payment from Vector for a total payment of $364.

The extra $30 payment was from a credit Vector receives from Transpower, known as loss rental rebates (LRRs).

LRRs are the surplus created once the costs in the electricity wholesale market have been worked out, according to the Entrust website.