Energy crisis: Financial hit to power companies and customers revealed

“Our inflows over the last financial year were at 30% of normal, and our lake [Taupō] itself has been down as low as 15% or 16% of full for the time of year.

“It’s been really challenging because we would expect to be producing more from that resource.”

Although Mercury did increase power prices last financial year, with the volume weighted average price rising $9 per megawatt hour for households and by $8 for commercial customers.

Mercury's dam at the northern end of Lake Karapiro in the Waikato. Photo / Sarah Ivey

It passed on higher wholesale electricity prices to the small portion of its customers who were on variable price contracts, Hawksworth said.

“Of all of the sales that we make, less than 5% of them are purely exposed to the spot market, 98% of our actual volume is sold on fixed prices to families, mums and dads, to small businesses, large businesses and to very large businesses.”

Some of its industrial customers were now cutting production, or considering closing down completely, due to high energy costs - a trend that Hawksworth expected would lead to more customers signing fixed price contracts.

That would mean Mercury would have to carry the burden of higher wholesale prices when they occurred, but he said it was a risk the company was happy to carry.

“We should own that risk. And we should be responsible for managing that risk. And if we do a good job of doing it, our investors will be happy. And if we do a bad job of owning it, our investors will sack us.

“The fact that we’ve had to announce guidance that’s lower than last year is because when we manage that risk, we manage [it] across a distribution of possible outcomes.”

