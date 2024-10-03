Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Labour spokeswoman for finance Barbara Edmonds debate policy at Mood of the Boardroom 2024. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand added almost 5000 more jobs in August, with service industries up 0.2% on July.

But the year-on-year result was not as promising, with Stats NZ data showing filled jobs were down 0.4% compared with August 2023.

The construction, administration, retail and accommodation sectors shed thousands of jobs during the year.

Among age groups, jobs for young people aged 15-19 fell 12.8% or 17,351 roles.

In month-on-month data, Stats NZ today said seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August rose from July this year to 2.37 million.