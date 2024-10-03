Advertisement
Employment data shows economy added jobs in August for the first time in five months

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Labour spokeswoman for finance Barbara Edmonds debate policy at Mood of the Boardroom 2024. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand added almost 5000 more jobs in August, with service industries up 0.2% on July.

But the year-on-year result was not as promising, with Stats NZ data showing filled jobs were down 0.4% compared with August 2023.

The construction, administration, retail and accommodation sectors shed thousands of jobs during the year.

Among age groups, jobs for young people aged 15-19 fell 12.8% or 17,351 roles.

In month-on-month data, Stats NZ today said seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August rose from July this year to 2.37 million.

Primary industries added 94 jobs, up 0.1% on July.

Goods-producing industries were up 0.2%, or 996 jobs.

Stats NZ said the country’s service industries added 3489 jobs, up 0.2% from July.

It was the first overall increase in the Stats NZ employment indicators index since March.

Year on year

Healthcare and social assistance jobs had the largest recorded increase, up 4.3% or 11,525 jobs from a year earlier.

Thousands of people gathered in Dunedin to protest cuts to a new hospital. The healthcare and social assistance sector added 11,525 jobs nationwide for the year to August, Stats NZ said today. Photo / Ben Tomsett
But construction jobs were well down across the year, falling 3.9% or 8197 jobs.

Administrative and support services jobs were down 6.9% or 7250 jobs.

There were also fewer jobs filled in accommodation and food services, down 2.5% or 4005 jobs.

Jobs in retail trading, which has faced numerous challenges from the cost of living and overseas online competition, were down 1.8% or 3958 roles compared with a year earlier.

Age groups

Young adults aged 15-19 filled fewer jobs than they did in August 2023, down 12.8%.

There was a less-dramatic decline for people aged 20–24, with job numbers down 2.9%.

For 25-29-year-olds, filled job numbers fell 3.6% from August 2023.

But there was an increase in jobs for people aged 35-44, with people in this age group filling more than 20,000 new jobs.

Regions

Stats NZ said five regions had the biggest moves compared with a year earlier. They were:

  • Auckland, down 0.9% or 7676 jobs
  • Wellington, down 0.9% or 2310 jobs
  • Canterbury, up 0.5% or 1562 jobs.
  • Taranaki, down 1.4% or 802 jobs.
  • Waikato, up 0.2% or 545 jobs.
