Primary industries added 94 jobs, up 0.1% on July.
Goods-producing industries were up 0.2%, or 996 jobs.
Stats NZ said the country’s service industries added 3489 jobs, up 0.2% from July.
It was the first overall increase in the Stats NZ employment indicators index since March.
Year on year
Healthcare and social assistance jobs had the largest recorded increase, up 4.3% or 11,525 jobs from a year earlier.
But construction jobs were well down across the year, falling 3.9% or 8197 jobs.
Administrative and support services jobs were down 6.9% or 7250 jobs.
There were also fewer jobs filled in accommodation and food services, down 2.5% or 4005 jobs.
Jobs in retail trading, which has faced numerous challenges from the cost of living and overseas online competition, were down 1.8% or 3958 roles compared with a year earlier.
Age groups
Young adults aged 15-19 filled fewer jobs than they did in August 2023, down 12.8%.
There was a less-dramatic decline for people aged 20–24, with job numbers down 2.9%.
For 25-29-year-olds, filled job numbers fell 3.6% from August 2023.
But there was an increase in jobs for people aged 35-44, with people in this age group filling more than 20,000 new jobs.
Regions
Stats NZ said five regions had the biggest moves compared with a year earlier. They were:
- Auckland, down 0.9% or 7676 jobs
- Wellington, down 0.9% or 2310 jobs
- Canterbury, up 0.5% or 1562 jobs.
- Taranaki, down 1.4% or 802 jobs.
- Waikato, up 0.2% or 545 jobs.