Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Empire gets largest Vital shareholder to support 50.01% takeover offer

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Simon and Paula Herbert.

Simon and Paula Herbert.

The largest shareholder in NZX-listed fibre business Vital is backing Empire Technology’s $8 million takeover offer for 50.01% of the shares, according to the man leading the deal.

Empire director Simon Herbert said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business