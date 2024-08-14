Paula and Simon Herbert with their super yacht H at Cannes Film Festival.

Simon and Paula Herbert’s Empire Capital wants to take control of NZX-listed fibre business Vital, formerly TeamTalk, by buying just over half the shares.

In a surprise move by the couple who hold positions in the marina and data centre markets, the Aucklanders have announced they want to buy 50.1% of the tech company.

Empire Capital Trust said it had approached Vital earlier this week to advise that an affiliated entity intended to make a partial takeover offer for 50.01% at 37c a share.

“Empire believes the offer would be a compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise significant value for their investment in Vital, with the offer price,” Empire said in a statement.

The price would be 34% above its last trading price and 55% above the annual price.