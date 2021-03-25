Emirates Airbus A380s booked to return to New Zealand

Emirates could be returning to NZ with its A380 featuring a bar. Photo / Supplied

Emirates is set to restore non-stop flights between Auckland and Dubai later this year and bring back its A380 superjumbos back to the country with transtasman flights between Christchurch and Sydney later this year.

While the airline is not confirming the move, the routes show up on its booking site and the non-stop flights and A380's return would be welcomed by travellers and bring more competition on the Tasman. Its flights between Auckland and Dubai have flown via Kuala Lumpur after non-stop flights were suspended.

''Like any commercial airline, Emirates matches capacity to demand. Any confirmed plans to deploy A380 on our routes will be announced at the appropriate time," an airline spokesperson said.

Services to Auckland and Christchurch fell from 21 a week before the pandemic to nine a week last year, with just four of those being passenger flights and the rest freight-only. It has since rebuilt its schedule although is still well below its pre-Covid capacity and its website shows it will continue to use Boeing 777s on the Auckland route instead of A380s.

The changes come into place in early November in line with the traditional change of scheduling to match the move into the Northern Hemisphere winter.

Early this week the airline said it would boost services from this weekend to New Zealand to six a week.

From 28 March, flights from Auckland to Dubai will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dubai to Auckland flights will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline grounded its entire fleet for a time last April but has been restoring its network with the aim of getting all its planes on routes by the end of the year. The Dubai-based airline was the world's largest long haul carrier pre-Covid.

Capacity continues to be choppy for all airlines.

Analysts OAG say capacity continues to grow in some markets without there really being any logical explanation, chief executive confidence across the US airlines continues to grow, rumours of transatlantic corridors for the summer, warnings around extended travel bans in Europe , Japan confirming no international visitors for the Summer Olympics and complete confusion around the vaccine roll out in Europe. It's been a quiet week!

Scheduled airlines capacity crept forward by another 1.4 per cent to 59.8 million seats however OAG says seats can be cut quickly.

At the beginning of March scheduled airlines were planning some 309 million seats for April; this week that is 284 million; some 9 per cent of capacity being cut less than eight weeks before the scheduled date of operation.