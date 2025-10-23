Premium
Elon Musk doubles down in fight with Trump administration, risking his empire

Faiz Siddiqui and Aaron Gregg
Elon Musk doubles down in fight with Trump administration, risking his empire
Elon Musk at a White House cabinet meeting in March. Photo / Getty Images

The tech executive has shown little sign of backing down from a battle over the future of Nasa. It has spilled into the Transportation Department, which oversees regulation for Tesla.

Over the next several years, Elon Musk aims to take astronauts to the moon using a 123-metre rocket, launch a

