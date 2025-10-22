Tesla profit falls 37% to $2.4 billion on higher costs, tariffs
Tesla has reported a hefty drop in profits, citing a drag from tariffs and other expenses that more than offset increased auto sales.
Elon Musk’s electric car company this week reported profits of US$1.4 billion ($2.4 billion).
Besides tariffs, the company’s earnings press release cited higher restructuring expenses
and lower revenues from regulatory credits as factors in the profits, which lagged analyst expectations.
