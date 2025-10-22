Tesla reported a significant drop in profits due to tariffs and other expenses. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla has reported a hefty drop in profits, citing a drag from tariffs and other expenses that more than offset increased auto sales.

Elon Musk’s electric car company this week reported profits of US$1.4 billion ($2.4 billion).

Besides tariffs, the company’s earnings press release cited higher restructuring expenses and lower revenues from regulatory credits as factors in the profits, which lagged analyst expectations.

- Agence France-Presse