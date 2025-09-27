The accusations led to a war of words between Musk and Trump, which saw two of the world’s most powerful men trading insults over social media.

“Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk wrote on X. He later deleted the post.

The pair were seen sitting together at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona on Sunday, prompting speculation of a reconciliation.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk talk during a memorial service for Charlie Kirk. Photo / X, Elon Musk

Little is known about Musk’s relationship with Epstein. In 2012, Epstein is said to have boasted about meeting the tech billionaire at the TED conference that year in Long Beach, California.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Musk said he had visited Epstein’s New York City residence on one occasion.

“Several years ago, I was at his house in Manhattan for about 30 minutes in the middle of the afternoon with Talulah [Riley], as she was curious about meeting this strange person for a novel she was writing,” he said.

“We did not see anything inappropriate at all, apart from weird art. He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

Talulah Riley is an English actor who had a relationship with Musk.

Palantir chairman Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon, a key ally of Trump, are also mentioned in the latest batch of documents released by the House oversight committee.

The Duke of York is also named as a passenger on the paedophile financier’s jet.

A flight log from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach in Florida on May 12, 2000, lists the Duke as a passenger with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his then-girlfriend and accomplice. Two other passenger names are redacted.

Just four days later, on May 16, a massage for “Andrew” is recorded in one of Epstein’s ledgers in addition to exercise and yoga. It cost US$200, according to the document.

Prince Andrew’s use of Epstein’s private jet was previously disclosed during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, with one of her accusers, who was 14 at the time, recalling she had travelled on a flight with the Duke.

The Duke denies any wrongdoing.

Charities drop Duchess of York

The new batch of documents was published days after an email emerged in which Sarah, Duchess of York apologised to Epstein for disowning him after he was first convicted.

Her spokesman told the Telegraph that the message, in which she also described the sex offender as a “supreme friend”, was written because he had threatened to sue her for defamation.

The publication of the email led a number of charities to drop the Duchess as a patron.

Epstein’s schedule also makes reference to a “party” with Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft.

“TBD TENTATIVE BREAKFAST Party w/Bill Gates (Invited Ron Baron and Josh Harris... awaiting reply),” it reads in an entry dated December 5, 2014.

In her memoir, Gates’ ex-wife Melinda said she knew her marriage was in trouble in 2019 when her husband’s ties to Epstein were made public.

She said she began having nightmares and soon realised their relationship was falling apart.

“That October, things had reached a fever pitch when the New York Times published a deeply disturbing article that raised serious questions about Bill’s conduct – questions that suggested he had betrayed not only our marriage but also my values.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

House oversight committee spokeswoman Sara Guerrero said: “It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world.

“Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.”

Another entry on Epstein’s schedule is a February 16, 2019, breakfast with Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist and Maga podcaster.

Bannon spent hours with Epstein in the summer of 2019, conducting what is thought to have been his final interview before his arrest.

Epstein’s brother, Mark, said the financier had been working with Bannon in an effort to recover his reputation before he died in prison.

“He told me he has like 15 or 16 hours of videotape of Jeff. He was trying to help Jeff rehabilitate his reputation,” he told NBC News.

“They spent a lot of time together.”

