Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and accomplice, with Elon Musk in 2014. Photo / Getty Images
Elon Musk was invited to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, according to documents from the late paedophile’s estate.
The tech billionaire is listed as being a potential visitor to Little St James in 2014, six years after Epstein’s first conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.
In the documents, released on Friday,a page from Epstein’s daily schedule from December 6, 2014, reads: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec 6 (is this still happening?).”
The page is listed in new files released by a US Congress committee.
After falling out with Donald Trump and calling for him to be impeached earlier this year, Musk claimed the administration was refusing to release files held on the Epstein case because the US President was named in them.
Little is known about Musk’s relationship with Epstein. In 2012, Epstein is said to have boasted about meeting the tech billionaire at the TED conference that year in Long Beach, California.
In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Musk said he had visited Epstein’s New York City residence on one occasion.
“Several years ago, I was at his house in Manhattan for about 30 minutes in the middle of the afternoon with Talulah [Riley], as she was curious about meeting this strange person for a novel she was writing,” he said.
“We did not see anything inappropriate at all, apart from weird art. He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”
Talulah Riley is an English actor who had a relationship with Musk.
Palantir chairman Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon, a key ally of Trump, are also mentioned in the latest batch of documents released by the House oversight committee.
The Duke of York is also named as a passenger on the paedophile financier’s jet.
A flight log from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach in Florida on May 12, 2000, lists the Duke as a passenger with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his then-girlfriend and accomplice. Two other passenger names are redacted.
Just four days later, on May 16, a massage for “Andrew” is recorded in one of Epstein’s ledgers in addition to exercise and yoga. It cost US$200, according to the document.
Prince Andrew’s use of Epstein’s private jet was previously disclosed during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, with one of her accusers, who was 14 at the time, recalling she had travelled on a flight with the Duke.
In her memoir, Gates’ ex-wife Melinda said she knew her marriage was in trouble in 2019 when her husband’s ties to Epstein were made public.
She said she began having nightmares and soon realised their relationship was falling apart.
“That October, things had reached a fever pitch when the New York Times published a deeply disturbing article that raised serious questions about Bill’s conduct – questions that suggested he had betrayed not only our marriage but also my values.”
Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.
House oversight committee spokeswoman Sara Guerrero said: “It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world.
“Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.”