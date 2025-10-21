After several postponements, Nasa is now planning the Artemis 3 mission for mid-2027, but experts say SpaceX must still clear complex technical challenges before its rocket is ready.
Duffy later said on X that the United States is “in a race against China so we need the best companies to operate at a speed that gets us to the Moon FIRST”.
He mentioned potential bids from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, “and others”.
On X, Musk retorted: “SpaceX is moving like lightning compared to the rest of the space industry.
“Starship will end up doing the whole Moon mission. Mark my words,” he said.
The tension is ratcheting up amid questions over who will become the permanent leader of Nasa.
Trump had originally tapped businessman Jared Isaacman, a Musk associate, but the White House suddenly withdrew the nomination in May, just before Musk’s relationship with Trump soured.
Media reports suggest that Trump is again considering Isaacman, while Duffy is hoping to hold on to the Nasa position.
-Agence France-Presse