Elon Musk criticised Nasa’s Sean Duffy for inviting new bids to return humans to the Moon. Photo / Getty Images

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lashed out at Nasa’s acting administrator after the space agency chief invited other companies to enter the race to help get humans back on the Moon.

“Sean Dummy is trying to kill Nasa!” the billionaire entrepreneur said in a post on X, referring to Sean Duffy, who also serves as US transportation secretary.

Earlier this week, Duffy announced that Nasa was seeking new bids to support its mission to return humans to the Moon, citing delays in the development of SpaceX’s Starship rocket amid a space race with China.

“I love SpaceX. It’s an amazing company. The problem is, they’re behind. They pushed their timelines out and we’re in a race against China,” Duffy said on Fox News.

The US space agency’s Artemis programme hopes to return humans to the Moon as China forges ahead with a rival effort that is targeting 2030 at the latest for its first crewed mission.