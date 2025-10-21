Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Tensions flare between Musk and Nasa over Moon mission

AFP
2 mins to read

Elon Musk criticised Nasa’s Sean Duffy for inviting new bids to return humans to the Moon. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk criticised Nasa’s Sean Duffy for inviting new bids to return humans to the Moon. Photo / Getty Images

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lashed out at Nasa’s acting administrator after the space agency chief invited other companies to enter the race to help get humans back on the Moon.

“Sean Dummy is trying to kill Nasa!” the billionaire entrepreneur said in a post on X, referring to Sean

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save