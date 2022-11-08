Total electronic card spending climbed $88 million, or 1 per cent, in October from the previous month. Photo / NZME

Retail card spending is still going strong, especially on non-essential items, suggesting higher interest rates are yet to bite.

Total electronic card spending climbed $88 million, or 1 per cent, in October from the previous month, according to Stats NZ’s latest figures

October saw a $46m rise in spending on durable goods, including furniture, hardware, and appliances. This is an overall increase of 2.8 per cent since September, which saw a $10 million drop in durables spending.

Stats NZ business performance manager Ricky Ho said it was the first month where spending had increased across all categories since May.

“The higher spending on durables this month could have been influenced by people buying items in preparation for summer,” Ho said. “Card spending could also have been impacted by the increase in prices over the last several months.”

Spending on consumables such as groceries, supermarkets, and liquor rose by $23 million, while spending on motor vehicles (excluding fuel) grew by $12 million. In turn, fuel spending went up by $5.5 million.

Spending on apparel continued to grow, increasing $1.3 million from September.

In actual terms, total card spending in October was $9.1 billion, rising 20.2 per cent in the last 12 months.

Ho said card spending in October 2021 was largely affected by Covid-19 which wasn’t an issue for Kiwis this October.

Spending on hospitality was up $398 million (45.9 per cent) since October last year, showing the highest increase in spending.

Non-retail spending, excluding services, grew by $2.1 million (0.1 per cent) from September 2022. This includes medical and other health care, travel and tour arrangement, postal and courier delivery.

Spending on services including repair and maintenance, and personal care, funeral, and other personal services was up $11 million (3.3 per cent).