Meridian Energy has called on New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) to further reduce its electricity usage at Tiwai Point amid tightening gas supply and low lake levels.
It’s the second time in the space of a week that Meridian has invoked its additional demand rights under a new 20-year agreement with the Southland smelter owner.
From early August, NZAS – which runs the Tiwai Point aluminum smelter – will reduce its electricity usage by a total of 185 megawatts (MW), replacing the 100MW ramp-down Meridian requested on July 16.
Tightening gas supply, low lake levels, and calm conditions have combined to drive wholesale power prices sharply higher this winter.
NZAS chief executive Chris Blenkiron said Tiwai would now commence a wind-down to meet the revised request.