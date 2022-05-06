Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Electric vehicles: What Kiwis spent on EVs in the year to March

5 minutes to read
A battery of Teslas arriving on Auckland wharves in January. Photo / John Barker, Senior Pilot at Ports of Auckland

A battery of Teslas arriving on Auckland wharves in January. Photo / John Barker, Senior Pilot at Ports of Auckland

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Imports of electric vehicles doubled in the year to March, according to new figures from Statistics New Zealand.

But sales slumped in April, as incentives changed shape, Tesla price hikes consumed much of the value

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.