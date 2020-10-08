Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Election 2020: Matthew Hooton: Cannabis - The conservative vote is yes

6 minutes to read

Choosing legalisation means supporting the rule of law and ending the hypocrisy. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Matthew Hooton

Vote2020

OPINION:

If both Labour's and National's campaigns have been risible — let's keep moving where? — the cannabis-reform pitch has been worse.

That's mainly because reform advocates couldn't agree on such basics as a message

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.