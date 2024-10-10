Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: The war on inflation has been won... but at what cost?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
New Zealand needs to make good economic choices to keep its quality of living. Image / Getty

New Zealand needs to make good economic choices to keep its quality of living. Image / Getty

EDITORIAL

Victory has been declared in the war on inflation.

We don’t see official Consumer Price Index inflation figures for the third quarter until next Wednesday. However, the Reserve Bank is so confident the topline figure will be back below 3%, it was comfortable cutting the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business