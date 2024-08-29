Here, Brown acknowledges many countries report OTP data, including Australia. He says he’s committed to improving transparency and performance across the aviation sector.

Air New Zealand publishes OTP data on its own website, but only quarterly. Jetstar also publishes figures on its own website, using a monthly timeframe – which makes comparisons difficult. Both airlines don’t go out of their way to highlight their OTPs – unless there’s been some marked improvement – but say they would welcome greater transparency across the country’s aviation sector.

Brown also raised the tantalising possibility of requiring public reporting on airfares. At present, the Consumers Price Index (CPI) data provides a broad-brush look at where airfares are moving, but more granular and timely price information would be another way of assessing whether there’s price-gouging going on.

While this week’s announcement shows progress here, New Zealand still lags other countries in protecting passengers.

The Australian Government this week released details of a new external dispute resolution service, ensuring that airlines and airports are held accountable for their conduct. The scheme will also introduce an Aviation Customer Rights Charter, setting out fair and reasonable conduct by airlines and airports, particularly in circumstances such as flight cancellations and delays.

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand say reduced disruption, better complaints handling and affordable fares are goals shared by airlines, with great improvements being made since the disruption caused by Covid-19. At the same time, airlines recognise there is always room to do more.

In Europe and the United States, the rules are also clear – provide the promised service or compensate as of right.

Consumer NZ would like to see a scheme similar to that in Australia being introduced here.

It says a dedicated ombudsman would not only help consumers but also make it more clear-cut for airlines as well.

Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly is not ruling out more action. He intends to review the Fair Trading Act next year and says it’s possible that increasing consumer protections for air travellers could be included in this.

The Government’s moves to increase transparency are admirable first steps. Now is the time to go even further.