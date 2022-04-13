Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Commerce Commission decision on Google, Meta a step forward for NZ news media

3 minutes to read
Revenue streams around Meta, formerly known as Facebook, have traditionally been one-way traffic. Photo / Tony Avelar, AP, File

Revenue streams around Meta, formerly known as Facebook, have traditionally been one-way traffic. Photo / Tony Avelar, AP, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

A provisional decision from the Commerce Commission this week on news content being carried on social media networks should be welcomed by all who appreciate a strong and independent press.

On Tuesday morning, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.