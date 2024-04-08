Synlait has made management changes to speed up the sale of Dairyworks. Photo / NZME

Debt-laden dairy company Synlait Milk has made its chief finance officer Rob Stowell responsible for speeding up the sale of Dairyworks.

In his newly created role of chief commercial officer, Stowell will be also responsible for the company’s North Island strategic assets review, a potential equity raise, and Synlait’s href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/too-much-capacity-too-much-debt-synlait-milk-thrown-a-lifeline/TV777N7TWNG4REKCG5OJVWENFE/" target="_blank">banking syndicate relationship.

“Rob’s long-serving Synlait experience and strength of relationships will allow these workstreams to be accelerated with pace,” Synlait said.

The sale of consumer goods maker Dairyworks, which is on Synlait’s books as being worth $120 million, will go some way towards alleviating the company’s debt problems.

The company also has its underused factory at Pōkeno up for review.