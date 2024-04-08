Stowell would retain responsibility for the company’s information services, risk, legal, and governance functions, the company said.
Meanwhile, Synlait’s Charles Fergusson, who has responsibilities for on-farm excellence, business sustainability and corporate affairs, has been made acting CFO.
Fergusson initially qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG and held a variety of senior finance roles at Fonterra.
The appointments are effective immediately.
Synlait said it would start a search for a permanent CFO.
Synlait this month said it had won an extension for a $130m debt repayment after asset impairments plunged the company into a $96.2m loss for the first half to January 31.
The loss compared with a $4.8m profit in the previous corresponding period.
It also said it had a letter of support from 39 per cent shareholder Bright Dairy, and banking amendments, including an extension to the $130m “pre-payment”, which fell due on March 28.
The company is just under 20 per cent owned by a2 Milk.
Synlait’s shares last traded at 63¢, having dropped 70 per cent over the past 12 months.
The company’s $180m in NZX-listed bonds, which fall due in December, were last quoted at a yield of 57 per cent.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.