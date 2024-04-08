Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Official Cash Rate

Synlait puts finance boss Rob Stowell in charge of Dairyworks sale

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Synlait has made management changes to speed up the sale of Dairyworks. Photo / NZME

Synlait has made management changes to speed up the sale of Dairyworks. Photo / NZME

Debt-laden dairy company Synlait Milk has made its chief finance officer Rob Stowell responsible for speeding up the sale of Dairyworks.

In his newly created role of chief commercial officer, Stowell will be also responsible for the company’s North Island strategic assets review, a potential equity raise, and Synlait’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Official Cash Rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Official Cash Rate