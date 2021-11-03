Banks diversify their NZ agri debt away from dairy - RBNZ

The dairy sector is reducing its debt, the Reserve Bank says. Photo / File

Banks have continued to diversify their agricultural lending away from dairy and towards other sectors, especially horticulture, the Reserve Bank said in its latest financial stability report.

The rebound in international economic activity since the middle of 2020 had supported world commodity prices, the bank noted.

Prices of New Zealand export commodities remain close to recent high levels, although they have eased slightly from recent peaks in some industries, it said.

Fonterra recently increased its forecast payout for the 2021/22 season to a midpoint of $8.40 per kg of milksolids, which follows a final price for the 2020/21 season of $7.54/kg.