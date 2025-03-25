Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Inside Economics: Why the Kiwi dollar is so low and why it’s a good thing; plus, an alternative to GDP?

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

The value of New Zealand currency has fallen away sharply this year. Photo / NZH File

The value of New Zealand currency has fallen away sharply this year. Photo / NZH File

OPINION

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up for my weekly newsletter, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or intricacies of economics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy