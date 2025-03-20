Advertisement
GDP: Is the economy’s ‘surprise’ bounce the start of a real recovery? – Liam Dann

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is up 0.7% for the December quarter – is a new day dawning? Photo / Brett Phibbs

  • GDP growth of 0.7% for the December quarter exceeded expectations, driven by tourism and agriculture.
  • Economists remain cautious, noting patchy recovery and weak consumer spending despite the positive result.
  • Construction and professional services struggled, but eleven of sixteen industries grew, boosting overall activity.

Up 0.7% for the December quarter, Gross Domestic Product growth surprised on the upside.

Economists had expected growth of between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure was a “genuine upside surprise”.

So is this, as Finance Minister Nicola Willis' press release

